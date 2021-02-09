Media: Putin owns 2 dachas in annexed Crimea Tuesday, February 9, 2021 12:00:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin occupies two dachas near the village of Oliwa in Russia's annexed Crimea, reports Krym.Realii

The Russian president took 2 dachas, No.6 and No.8, where, during the Soviet era, Communist party officials, and later, the first persons of Ukraine, used to stay.

Journalists report that there is a newly rebuilt swimming pool, spa complex, and a helicopter pad in the sea. The beach is guarded by military divers.

"Putin's dacha in Crimea is hidden behind two fences. Cellular communication and drones are jammed here. They built an ice-skating complex and do not allow any local companies to manage the property," the article reads.

According to the publication Proekt, two dachas next to Putin’s residences, belong to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev. The third president of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko used to stay in them.

To the east of Putin's dachas is a house owned by the Russian Federal Security Service. Previously, it was the property of Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, but it was "nationalized." Now, as Krym.Realii reports, the head of the FSB Igor Bortnikov stays in the house.

There is a 1km wide security zone around the dachas of Putin, Medvedev and Bortnikov. It also includes the village of Oliwa. After the annexation of Crimea, local residents are unable to renew their land and home ownership because now their property is located on protected sites.

In February 2014, armed people in uniforms without insignias appeared in Crimea and captured the Supreme Council of Crimea, the Simferopol Airport, the Kerch ferry crossing and other strategic objects, and prevented the Ukrainian army from taking action. Initially, the Russian government refused to acknowledge that these armed people were Russian soldiers, but President Vladimir Putin later admitted it.

On 16 March 2014, a referendum on the status of Crimea was held in Crimea and Sevastopol, in which the inhabitants supposedly voted for the peninsula to become part of Russia. The outcome of the so-called referendum is not recognized by Ukraine, the EU or the US. On 18 March, Putin announced the “annexation” of Crimea to Russia.

International organizations have declared the annexation illegal and condemned Russia’s actions. Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in connection with the annexation. Russia claims to have “restored historical justice”. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, declared 20 February 2014 the start of Russia’s temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

