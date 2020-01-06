Media: Russian diplomats expelled from Germany were spies Monday, January 6, 2020 12:00:57 PM

The German tabloid Bild has discovered biographical details pertaining to the second Russian diplomat who was expelled from Germany following the murder of the Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

According to Bild, diplomatic activity was only a cover for the 43 year-old “GRU agent” Andrey Alexandrovich Komarov.

The Russian traveled to Berlin with his wife in September 2017, three months after his colleague Yevgeny Sutsky, who has also been expelled from Germany.

Officially Komarov was not linked to Russia’s military structures, but Bild’s sources learned that he had been educated twice at the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in Moscow in 2015 and 2016.

Some of the details were provided by a speeding fine that was sent in 2015 to Komarov to the address: 76B Khoroshevskoye Shosse, Moscow, a building which belongs to the GRU’s military intelligence service. The Russians involved in the poisoning in Salisbury were also supposedly registered at that address.

On December 17, Bild said that Yevgeny Sutsky, the Russian military attaché at the embassy in Berlin, was a spy. According to the newspaper, his scope of duties included promoting the Nord Stream 2 project by recruiting German officials.

On December 4, Germany declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae, since they did not cooperate sufficiently in the investigation of Khangoshvili’s murder.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.