Merkel invites newly appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister to Berlin Saturday, March 7, 2020 9:01:14 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal on the appointment to the post and invited him to visit Berlin.

"Our bilateral relations have reached a high level thanks to increasing cooperation in recent years. The federal government will continue to support you and your government, especially in the areas of decentralization, energy efficiency, anti-corruption and the judicial system," reads Merkel’s statement, which was published on German Government’s website.

The German Chancellor also invited the new Prime Minister of Ukraine to visit Berlin witgh an official visit.

"We would like to further deepen our bilateral relations. We want to make better use of the opportunities for close economic cooperation in the future. To discuss these and other topics, I would be very happy to welcome you to Berlin," Merkel added.

On March 4, Ukrainian Government, the Verkhovna Rada, accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, which led to the resignation of the entire government.

The parliament appointed Denis Shmygal as the new Prime Minister and approved his Cabinet.

