Merkel: Sanctions against Russia should remain Thursday, May 28, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Sanctions pressure on Russia must be maintained. However, the EU needs to communicate more intensively with Russia, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reports RBC-Ukraine.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, she noted that fundamental violations of international law should be called by their names. Thus, anti-Russian restrictions will remain in force until progress is made in the situation in the Donbass.

"If there is no progress in the Minsk process, we will have to stick to sanctions. On the other hand, the EU Presidency gives us an opportunity to give new impetus to the relations," she said.

Earlier, the U.S. Congress called for increased sanctions against Russia because of the Kremlin’s policy of political repression in Crimea.

