Merkel speaks against US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:04:00 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke against the sanctions that the United States intends to impose on the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, reports Focus.de news outlet.

Merkel said she sees no other solution to this issue than to discuss sanctions.

"I would like to note that negotiations on a gas contract with Ukraine are continuing," said Merkel.

The United States is trying to increase pressure on Germany by imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project.

On December 17, the US Senate has approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2020 financial year, which obligates the White House to impose sanctions on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream.

According to the Washington, sanctions against Russian pipelines are necessary "to ensure the energy security of Europe."

