Merkel to visit Russia at Putin's invitation on January 11 Tuesday, January 7, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Russia on January 11 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported the press service of the Kremlin. The leaders of the two countries plan to discuss the crisis in the Middle East after the assassination by U.S. forces of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The parties also plan to discuss the situation in Syria, Libya and the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, including the implementation of the agreements reached at the Normandy meeting in December 2019.

The last time Merkel and Putin met was in August 2018 in Berlin.

