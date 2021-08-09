Merkel to visit Ukraine for talks with Zelensky Monday, August 9, 2021 10:00:02 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, reported Ukrainian Presidential Spokesperson Serhiy Nikiforov on his Facebook page.

According to him, Merkel is expected to arrive in Ukraine on August 22. During the visit, the Chancellor intends to discuss with Volodymyr Zelensky regional security, bilateral relations between Germany and Ukraine, as well as a number of other issues.

On August 4, the Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, Andrii Yermak, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Washington with the US National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Joe Biden at the White House on August 30.

