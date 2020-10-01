Merkel: We call on Russia to investigate the attack on Navalny Thursday, October 1, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Germany is waiting for a response from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and will then discuss a possible response in Brussels, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"This is not a bilateral case, it is a crime that took place on Russian territory, a violation of the convention on chemical weapons, so it is an international issue. We are waiting for the results from the OPCW and then we will discuss the necessary response in the European circle," Merkel said.

According to her, Germany still expects Russia to explain the incident. "We called on Russia - and today I do it again - to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the attack," she said.

Merkel stressed that Germany will adhere to certain principles in relations with Russia.

Navalny became ill on the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. The politician was hospitalized and put into an induced coma. Two days later he was transferred to Germany for treatment. Navalny has been discharged from the clinic and is undergoing rehabilitation. German doctors and experts from laboratories in France and Switzerland, as well as specialists of the laboratory at the OPCW believe that he was poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok

