MH17 court asks prosecution to confirm whether U.S. has satellite data showing Buk missile launch Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:01:47 AM

The court in the case of the crash of flight MH17 in the Donbas has asked the prosecution to confirm whether the U.S. has satellite images showing the launch of a Buk missile, which could have shot down the airliner, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

The request was made by the Head judge Hendrik Steenhuis during the day-long hearing.

"The documents presented during the discussion, which took place as part of the parliamentary committee round table on January 22, 2016, say that the U.S. has classified satellite images, which allegedly show the launch of the missile. This information was provided by the Dutch Security Service. The documents also allege that the U.S. has no objection to disclose this information. The question is, is it true? And if so, does the prosecution intend to add this information to the case?" reads the judge's request.

In addition, the court asked about a letter sent to the United States on May 27, 2019, requesting "the pin code and credit cards of a number of Tunisian companies and a number of other pin-code actions between Donetsk and Chechnya on July 17, 2014." The question is whether the prosecutor's office has received a response”.

The court also asked whether the prosecution had identified the other victims in the case.

"The court raises these questions at this stage so that at a later stage the prosecution will be able to respond either in writing or during the hearings," Steenhuis explained.

The District Court of The Hague suspended hearings in the case of the crash of flight MH17 until June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.