Militants attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas Wednesday, March 11, 2020 8:01:21 AM

On Tuesday, March 10, pro-Russian militants attacked positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction, reports the press service of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation.

According to the Ukrainian military, militants shelled positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with prohibited 120 mm mortars, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In addition, a Ukrainian military truck, Gaz-66, was shot at with an anti-tank missile system. Several Ukrainian servicemen were killed and injured as a result of this missile attack.

Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov specified that militants also opened fire using 122mm mortars and howitzers near Donetsk. He stressed that “terrorists carry out armed provocations along the entire front line”. According to preliminary information of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, as a result of the enemy shelling, one soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was killed, and four others were wounded.

At the moment, the Joint Forces Operation reserve units are on standby. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses are being determined.

Meanwhile, Russian troops are bringing additional engineering equipment to their positions along the line of contact and deeper in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The militants camouflage tanks and artillery systems that they bring to their positions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.