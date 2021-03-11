Minsk accuses Kyiv of supplying weapons for ‘terrorist attacks’ on Belarus Thursday, March 11, 2021 12:00:22 PM

The head of the State Security Committee of Belarus, Ivan Tertel, said that large quantities of weapons from Ukraine were allegedly supplied to Belarus for "terrorist attacks."

Tertel said on the Belarus 1 channel that weapons were allegedly supplied from Ukraine to Belarus to destabilize the situation in the country and organize terrorist attacks on government agencies and government officials.

At the same time, the head of the Belarusian KGB accused Ukrainian law enforcement agencies of ignoring requests to take actions against persons whom Tertel called "extremists."

Tertel also accused Poland and other Western European countries of supporting the Belarusian opposition.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko responded on Twitter to Tertel's statement.

"It is not the first time that such complete nonsense has been heard from Belarusian officials. We categorically reject the jaded mantra about "weapons from Ukraine." The authorities in Belarus must finally stop scaring the Belarusian people with far-fetched stories about an external enemy," Nikolenko wrote.

Belarusian KGB head Tertel said that Belarusian security forces expect "destabilization" in the country in a few weeks.

