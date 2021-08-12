Minsk rejects new U.S. Ambassador to Belarus Thursday, August 12, 2021 10:00:55 AM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus withdrew its consent to the appointment of Julie Fisher as Ambassador of the United States of America in Minsk.

The Belarusian government said that such a decision was made allegedly "in response to the hostile actions of the United States."

"The brazen and openly hostile actions of the American side, as well as the actions of its individual representatives that do not fall under the concept of diplomacy and professionalism, destroyed the achievements of its predecessors and forced us to withdraw the previously issued consent of the Republic of Belarus to accept Julie Fisher as the US ambassador to our country," the statement reads.

According to the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz, such situations were allegedly spelled out in the Vienna Convention, and therefore "there should be no misunderstanding." At the same time, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that they would "explain" the decision if necessary.

In addition, the press secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the United States were asked to reduce the number of embassy employees in Minsk to five people by September 1, 2021.

At the same time, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the decision to reduce the staff of the American embassy was made "because of US actions to reduce cooperation" in various fields and because of "economic strangulation” of Belarus. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the regime of Alexander Lukashenko does not see the point in having significant personnel of the American diplomatic mission present in Belarus, since "it is not clear what to do with them."

