Missing high-ranking Moscow official found dead in Crimea Friday, April 24, 2020 9:00:00 AM

Leonid Osharin, deputy head of Moscow's culture department, was found dead in Crimea, reported TASS citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

"The deputy head of the capital's Department of Culture Leonid Osharin was found dead in Crimea. The cause of his death is being investigated," the source said, adding that no traces of violent death were found on the official's body.

Osharin disappeared on March 26. According to the search and rescue team "MoscowSpas", at the end of March, they were looking for the official in Yalta, where he allegedly arrived by taxi from Krasnodar Krai.

The Moscow City Council said that the cause of death of the official is not known. "But we know that he is not alive," MP Yevgeny Gerasimov told TASS.

Osharin was appointed deputy head of the Moscow City Department of Culture in 2018. Since 2005, he has been the director of the Moscow theatre Et Cetera, since 2011. Later he became its deputy artistic director and the director of the Moscow Academic Theatre named after Mayakovsky. He is married and has three children.

