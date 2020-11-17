Moldovan President-elect to meet soon with Ukrainian President Zelensky Tuesday, November 17, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Selensky in the near future. The date and place of the meeting are not yet known, reports RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, she is in favor of restoring good relations with Ukraine. She also stressed that during the presidency of Igor Dodon there were almost no official visits to Ukraine, and Moldova was isolated.

"I have already spoken to President Zelensky this morning. We agreed that we will restore our good relations, we will have a meeting soon enough, and we will work together to ensure that our countries have very good relations," Sandu said.

At the same time, she stressed that it is not yet known where such a meeting will take place. Her possible visit to Kyiv was discussed in the conversation with Zelensky, but the specific date has not yet been agreed.

Sandu also answered a question about the "green corridor" between Ukraine and Moldova for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria.

"This is a very important issue for us - the withdrawal of troops. And we will look for a solution to this issue," Sandu said.

Sandu added that she considers the annexed Crimea Ukrainian territory. However, she is not ready yet to join the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s Crimean initiative, as she has not yet read the document.

