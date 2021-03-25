Moscow warns Washington against creating ‘difficult days’ for Russia Thursday, March 25, 2021 10:00:02 AM

Moscow said that if the U.S. authorities continue to create "difficult days" in relations with Russia, they would have to answer for it.

"If they predict it, then they plan. And if they plan it, they can carry it through. But then, they will be responsible for the actions they have committed," said the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev in response to the words of the US National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan about the upcoming “difficult days” in relations with Russia.

According to Patrushev, this is not the first such statement by American officials. At the same time, Patrushev assures that Russia allegedly did not commit any hostile actions against the United States and has no plans to commit in the future.

"We are committed to constructive cooperation that takes into account the interests of each side, which would be equal," said Patrushev.

Patrushev recalled that he talked with Jake Sullivan twice at the initiative of the American side. The first conversation was devoted to the extension of the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty and the second to security in outer space.

The secretary of the Russian Security Council also said that the Russian authorities are ready to cooperate with the United States in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that Russia already has "certain achievements" in this area and is ready for a constructive dialogue with both the U.S. and other countries.

Earlier, Joe Biden in an interview with ABC said that the Russian leader will "pay" for meddling in the U.S. presidential election. The US president also agreed with the statement that "Putin is a killer."

Later, Putin invited Biden to hold a live discussion.

