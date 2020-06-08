NATO begins multinational exercises in the Baltic Sea Monday, June 8, 2020 9:05:00 AM

The Baltops international exercise, which involves 19 NATO countries, kicked off in the Baltic Sea on Sunday, reports err.ee.

3,000 servicemen from 19 countries, 29 ships and 29 aircraft will take part in the drills. Which will last until June 16.

The drills are carried out exclusively at sea out f precaution for the health and safety of the participants.

Estonia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States participate in the 49-year-old Baltops exercises.

Baltops is an annual international exercise that has been held regularly since 1972. The aim of the exercise is to increase the cooperation of participating countries in joint land, air and sea operations in the Baltic Sea region.

