NATO’s warships visit Ukrainian port of Odessa Sunday, July 26, 2020 11:00:00 AM

On July 25, ships of the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) entered the port of Odessa.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Navy Command, among the warships are frigates of the Royal Spanish Navy Alvaro De Bazan, the I.C. of Romania REGINA MARIA and the Turkish Navy, Yildirim.

This year, the SNMG2 group was a part of the Ukrainian-American Sea Breeze-2020 exercises aimed at fulfilling common tasks to promote security in the Black Sea region.

The visit took place in accordance with the plan of international cooperation of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry said.

On July 20, the Ukrainian-American Sea Breeze-2020 exercises began, aimed at improving the interoperability of the Ukrainian Navy, the U.S. Navy, NATO’s Standing Maritime Groups.

