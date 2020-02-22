NATO Secretary General: New Russian missiles ‘can reach European cities' and are ‘easy to hide’ Saturday, February 22, 2020 9:00:06 AM

In an interview with Der Spiegel magazine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the North Atlantic Alliance sees a threat in Russia's latest weapons.

"New Russian missiles are very dangerous," Stoltenberg said. He said they are "mobile, easy to hide" and can "reach European cities" within a very short time after their launch.

The Secretary General is sure that these characteristics not only reduce the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, but also increases the risk of possible misunderstandings.

Stoltenberg has previously warned that the Allies have begun investing in the development of defense systems against the latest Russian missiles, including a long-range cruise missile 9M729 (classified as NATO - SSC-8) and the Avangard hypersonic missile system.

At the same time, he warned that NATO would not respond to Russian new-generation weapons by deploying new nuclear-capable missiles in Europe.

"We already have nuclear protection in Europe - it is provided by NATO," Stoltenberg explained. He added that he saw no need to create new structures outside the alliance. "It is important that NATO, as a multinational organization, deal with nuclear deterrence. Nuclear weapons are a serious problem," he said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europeans "not to be spectators" in the new arms race. The President said that he intends to invite European partners to participate in military exercises of the French armed forces related to countering nuclear threats. At the same time, according to him, Paris does not intend to share its nuclear arsenal with other countries.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia wants to conclude a nuclear arms control treaty.

