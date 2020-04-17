NATO to conduct new exercises with Ukraine in Black Sea region Friday, April 17, 2020 10:00:00 AM

NATO has initiated preparations for new joint exercises with Ukraine in the Black Sea and stressed the readiness of NATO member states to deepen their partnership with Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Alexander Vinnikov, head of NATO's Representation in Ukraine, wrote about this in a personal address to the Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran.

"Further cooperation consists, in particular, of joint exercises in the strategically important region - the Black Sea region, joint work to counter hybrid warfare and greater access to NATO educational programs," the statement reads.

NATO stressed that it would continue to support Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"In the midst of an unprecedented challenge that all NATO member states and partner states face, NATO remains firm in its commitment to help Ukraine strengthen its defense capabilities and implement Euro-Atlantic reforms. NATO's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unwavering," the statement said.

NATO's Sea Shield 2019 exercises were launched in the southwestern part of the Black Sea on April 8, 2019. Ships and aircraft of the United States, Bulgaria, Canada, Greece, the Netherlands, Turkey and Romania participated in them in cooperation with representatives of the Armed Forces of Georgia and Ukraine.

Russia put reconnaissance and attack ships, as well as coastal missile systems of its Black Sea Fleet into combat readiness state in response to NATO’s naval exercises in the Black Sea.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia has conducted regular military exercises on the peninsula and in the Black Sea. The General Staff of Ukraine called the actions of the Russian military in Crimea illegal.

In February 2014, armed people in uniforms without insignias appeared in Crimea and captured the Supreme Council of Crimea, the Simferopol Airport, the Kerch ferry crossing and other strategic objects, and prevented the Ukrainian army from taking action. Initially, the Russian government refused to acknowledge that these armed people were Russian soldiers, but President Vladimir Putin later admitted it.

On 16 March 2014, a referendum on the status of Crimea was held in Crimea and Sevastopol, in which the inhabitants supposedly voted for the peninsula to become part of Russia. The outcome of the so-called referendum is not recognized by Ukraine, the EU or the US. On 18 March, Putin announced the “annexation” of Crimea to Russia.

International organizations have declared the annexation illegal and condemned Russia’s actions. Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in connection with the annexation. Russia claims to have “restored historical justice”. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, declared 20 February 2014 the start of Russia’s temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

