NATO to considers providing additional military assistance to Ukraine Friday, March 27, 2020 4:36:00 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who assured the Ukrainian Foreign Minister that the members of the Alliance will discuss additional support for Ukraine, reports the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO members plan to discuss additional support for Ukraine as part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package," the statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reads.

The Ministry stated that Kuleba was sympathetic to the partners' decision to postpone the NATO Council meetings with Ukraine and Georgia, given the difficult epidemiological situation in Europe and the world.

"The policy of the new Ukrainian government regarding NATO remains absolutely unchanged," the minister said.

Among the key short-term priorities of bilateral cooperation, Kuleba noted: granting Ukraine status of a member of NATO's Enhanced Capabilities Program as an additional tool for deepening cooperation in the Military sphere, restoring the Ukraine-NATO Commission meetings at a high level, renewal of NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

"The interlocutors also exchanged views on the latest destructive steps of the Russian Federation, including the prohibition to own land in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea by those who are citizens of the Russian Federation. It was noted that such actions are unacceptable and flagrantly violate the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as international humanitarian law," the Foreign Ministry added.

Earlier it was reported that NATO will test in Ukraine a new partnership program, which is being developed for non-Members of the Alliance.

