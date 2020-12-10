Netherlands expels two Russian diplomats for espionage Thursday, December 10, 2020 2:30:00 PM

Dutch authorities decided to expel two Russian diplomats suspected of espionage, reported the General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD).

"Recently, AIVD foiled a secret operation of an employee of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation. The intelligence officer, who worked at the Russian embassy in The Hague with diplomatic accreditation, was involved in espionage activities in science and technology," the AIVD said in a statement.

It is noted that the second Russian intelligence officer also worked at the Russian Embassy in The Hague with diplomatic accreditation and acted as an assistant.

It is specified that the first diplomat "contacted persons who had access to classified information and high-tech industries." At the same time, some of them "received a reward" in exchange for information.

The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands confirmed that two diplomats had been expelled from the country due to "activities incompatible with their status." Both diplomats have been declared "persona non grata" in the Netherlands and are required to leave the country within 2 weeks.

Earlier, the Bulgarian prosecutor's office has started pre-trial proceedings against two Russian diplomats for espionage. In Denmark, a Russian was arrested on suspicion of espionage.

