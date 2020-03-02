New rules for travelling to Russia come into effect in Ukraine Monday, March 2, 2020 9:01:00 AM

On March 1, new rules for border crossing with the Russian Federation came into effect in Ukraine. Ukrainians will need an international passport to cross the Ukrainian border into Russia.

The new rules are a part of the Ukrainian Government’s resolution "On the validity of certain provisions of Ukraine's international treaties with the Russian Federation" of December 18, 2019.

"From March 1, 2020, the crossing of the state border into the Russian Federation will be allowed only with an international Ukrainian passport," the resolution reads.

Internal Ukrainian passports will not be accepted for travels to Russia.

The changes are expected to reduce the time at the border control, as the passports will be scanned and verified by special devices.

At the same time, when entering Ukraine form Russia, the Ukrainian State Border Service will accept both Ukrainian international and internal passports and also birth certificates.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the changes in the rules for entering Russia in early December. The Ministry referred to the fact that the internal passports have a low degree of protection and can be used with altered photo by individuals who have committed or may commit illegal acts threatening national security and public order.

