Norway suspects Russian military of creating radio interference in its northern regions Sunday, December 22, 2019 11:02:00 AM

The Norwegian Defense Ministry reported that recent radio interference in the country has been caused by the tests of the Russian frigate.

According to the Aftenposten newspaper, there are failures in the work of radio equipment in the last few days in Northern Norway, including the Finnmark region, which is on the border with Russia. According to the Norwegian Communications Authority, the interference is linked to the tests of the Russian frigate Admiral Flota Kasatonov in the Barents Sea.

However, the Norwegian army noted that it doesn't consider the interference an intentional attempt to drown out the GPS network. In their opinion, it can be the side effects of the tests.

