Norway to block sale of engines manufacturer to Russia

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The Norwegian government will block the sale of the manufacturer of diesel and gas engines Bergen Engines AS to the Russian industrial holding, the TMH Group (Transmashholding). This step is taken on the basis of national security considerations, announced on Tuesday, March 23, the Minister of Justice and Public Security of Norway, Monica Meland, speaking at a hearing in Storting, the unicameral parliament of the country.

"The sale would strengthen Russia's military capabilities in a way that would clearly be contrary to the security interests of Norway and its allies," Meland said.

Norwegian Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen also said that he was concerned about "security issues related to the acquisition by foreign companies” of industrial companies in Norway.

The Norwegian newspaper Nettavisen notes that the products and technologies related to the deal do not fall under the Norway’s export control restrictions. At the same time, it has become more difficult for Russia to access such technologies after the imposition of western sanctions in 2014.

Bergen Engines AS has been a subsidiary of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd since 1999.

The British carmaker explained last month that the deal with Russian partners was part of the group's overall plan to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic. The Norwegian opposition has since criticized the government for its slow response to the acquisition deal.

