One Ukrainian soldier killed, ten wounded as hostilities in Donbas continue Sunday, January 19, 2020 12:00:24 PM

On Saturday, January 18, the pro-Russian militants violated the ceasefire in the Donbas six times, killing one Ukrainian serviceman and wounding 10 others, reported the Command of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation.

"The enemy fired at our positions from 120 mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, as well as used various types of grenade launchers. The enemy also used UAVs, BMP armored personnel vehicles and small arms," said the command of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation in a statement.

Near the town of Pisky, militants fired at the Ukrainian positions using small arms. Near Krasnohorivka, the militants fired 16 shots from a machine-gun, anti-tank grenade launchers and a BMP-1 armored personnel vehicle. Near the town of Pavlopil, UAVs were used to drop two 30mm VOG-17 grenade launcher projectiles. Small arms were fired near the village of Vasilyivka.

In addition, the enemy used 120 mm mortars, various grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and other small arms, to attack the Ukrainian troops near the village of Orihove.

"Yesterday, January 18, as a result of enemy shelling, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed and 10 others were wounded," the Ukrainian military command stated.

