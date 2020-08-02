OSCE reports 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:00:00 PM

Since the beginning of the truce on July 27, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has documented 225 ceasefire violations in the Donbas.

According to the OSCE report, there were 44 explosions, 180 cases of small arms fire and one unidentified projectile.

Also, according to the mission, on July 27, a resident of the town of Marinka was injured by shrapnel.

On July 22, the Trilateral Contact Group agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire in the Donbas from 00:01 on July 27. According to Kyiv, in less than half an hour of the truce, the pro-Russian militants violated the ceasefire by carrying out two shillings and provocations.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.