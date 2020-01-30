PACE grants voting right to Russian delegates who supported annexation of Crimea Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:00:14 AM

The regulatory committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has decided to allow the Russian delegation to continue to operate without sanctions, Ukrayinska Pravda reports.

This decision brings to an end the consideration of the complaints initiated by the Latvian MP Marija Golubeva and supported by delegates from other countries. According to PACE regulations, if the committee dismisses an appeal on procedural grounds, it is automatically considered approved by the assembly, but the committee’s decision must be read out during a session.

The committee considered the appeal on two grounds. Firstly, the Russian delegation includes members who were elected in a single-mandate constituency which included votes in Crimea. Secondly, the Russian delegation includes senators who supported the annexation of Crimea and who are under international sanctions.

The committee ruled that these points are insufficient to place restrictions on such delegates.

“The committee has decided that the credentials of the Russian parliamentary delegation must be approved,” the decision states.

Pyotr Tolstoy, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s State Duma and head of Russia’s delegation to PACE, was elected PACE Vice President on Tuesday.

