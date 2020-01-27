Peskov names reason for Medvedev’s resignation Monday, January 27, 2020 10:00:15 AM

The Russian government considered it necessary to resign so that President Vladimir Putin could more effectively implement the provisions of the address which he gave to the Federal Assembly on January 15, said Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in an episode of “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel Russia-1.

“It was the government’s decision,” said Peskov. According to him, the cabinet’s ministers decided to give Putin a carte blanche to accomplish the new tasks. Peskov remarked that, in order to implement the points of the address, such as making changes to the constitution, a “government with the maximum effectiveness, the maximum working dynamic” is needed.

Medvedev announced the government’s resignation on January 15 soon after Putin’s state-of-the-nation address, during which he proposed amendments to the constitution. Medvedev said that the decision was necessary in order to “implement the provisions of the address”.

Putin accepted the government’s resignation and nominated Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Federal Tax Service, for prime minister. On January 21, Mishustin put forward a list of candidates for the new government. Putin later signed decrees to appoint them.

According to Mishustin, the new cabinet of ministers will focus on supporting families with children, growing Russian citizens’ incomes, and achieving high-quality healthcare and education.

