Poland accuses Putin of masterminding migrant crisis at its border Wednesday, November 10, 2021 10:00:03 AM

Responsibility for the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border lies with Russia, which pursues an "imperial policy" and directs the actions of the self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing Sejm.

According to him, Lukashenko is only a tool in the hands of President Vladimir Putin, who through his actions seeks to restore Moscow's global positions.

"This is the first time in 30 years that we can say that our security and the integrity of our borders are being so violently attacked," Morawiecki said.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said at the same meeting that 13,000 soldiers from four divisions of the National Army were sent to the border to support border guards and territorial defense forces.

"Europe's last dictator" exercises his power thanks to the Kremlin, which is trying to stir up society, Błaszczak stressed: "The Russians use hybrid attacks to undermine the power of the government, and then use the elites of the attacked country. Ultimately, their goal is to create panic and make the attacked country incapable of resistance."

"Poland is protecting not only its territory from a new wave of illegal migration, but the entire European Union," Blaszkak said.

Putin and Lukashenko held telephone talks on Tuesday, while Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei flew to Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Soon after, Lukashenko commented for the first time on the situation on the border and, taking on the role of the European Kim Jong-Un, unequivocally hinted that it could lead to a major war that could further escalate into a nuclear war.

"If we make a mistake, if we stumble, it will immediately draw Russia into this whirlpool. And this is the largest nuclear power," Lukashenko said.

"I'm not crazy," he assured. "I understand perfectly well where this can lead."

