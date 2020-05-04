Poland begins construction of Baltic Pipe gas pipeline Monday, May 4, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Poland will begin construction of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline in the coming days, announced Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"In fact, the construction of the Baltic Pipe begins, that is, the famous gas pipeline, which will pass first from the Norwegian shelf to Denmark, and then through Denmark to Poland, to our coast," he said.

According to the Polish President, last week the operator of the Polish gas pipeline network Gaz-System signed a contract for the implementation of this project with Saipem Limited. All necessary permits have already been obtained, and construction work will begin in the next few days

"This project is of great importance for the economy of Europe, the energy sovereignty of the EU," Duda stressed.

Baltic Pipe is expected to link the gas fields on the Norwegian shelf in the North Sea to Poland via Denmark. The planned capacity of the pipeline is 10 billion cubic meters per year. Poland expects to complete construction by October 2022.

