Poland calls on Germany to stop construction of Nord Stream 2 Wednesday, September 9, 2020

On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Germany to halt the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as Warsaw sees it as a threat to the stability of the region.

The Nord Stream 2 underwater pipeline, which is expected to deliver gas from Russia to Germany, has been 90 percent completed. It is scheduled to be commissioned next year, but German politicians have said they may withdraw support for the project after the alleged poisoning of the leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Germany.

"This response should, first of all, lead to the termination of work on Nord Stream 2, which strengthens Russia's power, helps President Vladimir Putin to build up military power, helps to intimidate other countries," Moravetsky said, speaking on public radio.

"Without Germany, our western neighbor, this project makes no sense," the Prime Minister continued. "I urge them to see what is happening in Belarus, what is happening in Ukraine, to assess the risk that the completion of this project in Ukraine will create."

Poland, which imports most of its gas from Russia, has long opposed Nord Stream 2, arguing that it will strengthen Moscow's already dominant position in the region's gas market.

