Poland: Nord Stream 2 is 'a selfish project' of Russia and Germany Thursday, February 11, 2021 3:15:51 PM

Russia's Nord Stream 2 project is damaging European energy security, said the Chief of Poland’s Presidential Chancellery, Krzysztof Szczerski, reports Polskie Radio.

"This is a very selfish project between the two countries (Russia and Germany) that deals a blow to the entire energy security structure of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space," Szczerski said.

According to Szczerski, reports that Joe Biden's administration can agree to the implementation of this project are not true.

Szczerski noted that there is nothing to support this assumption, which was initially made by German media.

"On the contrary, all our American counterparts confirm one thing: President Biden is also very negative about this project, because it is very harmful to all transatlantic security," he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had not changed her position on Nord Stream 2 and would speak with the US president's administration.

US President Joe Biden called Nord Stream 2 a "bad deal for Europe."

