Poland: Nord Stream 2 will help Putin to buy more weapons Wednesday, August 5, 2020 11:00:00 AM

During an online conference organized by the American think tank the Atlantic Council, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will allow Russia to buy weapons using European money, reports Polskie Radio.

"We would like such steps [construction of Nord Stream 2] to be taken on the basis of consensus in NATO," the head of the Polish government said. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance is important for the preservation of peace in the world.

Morawiecki added that the decision regarding the deployment of U.S. troops is in the competence of the authorities in Washington.

Speaking about transatlantic relations, he said: "Being both very pro-European and very pro-American, Poland is key in uniting the EU and the US."

Earlier, Poland fined Russia's Gazprom $57 million for violating Poland’s antitrust laws during the development of Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Poland believes that this pipeline will strengthen Gazprom's already dominant position in the European market, which will pose a threat to Europe's energy security.

The Nord Stream 2 antitrust investigation has been ongoing in Poland for several years. Last year, the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, UOKiK, fined one of the participants in the project, Engie, 40 million euros for refusing to provide documents and other information necessary for the investigation.

The United States opposes the construction of Nord Stream 2. In July, the U.S. increased pressure on European companies involved in the construction of the pipeline.

