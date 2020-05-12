Poland receives final permit for construction of Baltic Pipe gas pipeline Tuesday, May 12, 2020 9:00:00 AM

The Swedish government has approved the construction of the offshore section of the Baltic Pipe pipeline, through which Norwegian gas will go to Poland, reported the Polish gas pipelines operator Gaz-System, which is building the pipeline together with the Danish company Energinet SOV.

About 85 kilometer of pipeline will be in Sweden's exclusive economic zone. In general, the length of the underwater part of the pipeline, which will be laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, will be about 275 kilometers.

Previously, the project received all the necessary permission of the Polish and Danish authorities.

The permit for the offshore gas pipeline in Swedish waters is the final permit required to start the construction of the pipeline.

The work will be carried out by the Italian company Saipem Limited. According to the plan, the construction will start in the second half of 2020, and it is expected that the construction of the underwater part will begin in the summer of 2021.

In October 2022, natural gas from the Norwegian continental will start to flow through the pipeline.

The pipeline will be able to transport 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Poland.

