Poland recognizes Russia as the main threat to national security Tuesday, May 12, 2020 10:00:00 AM

On Tuesday, May 12, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an updated National Security Strategy, Polskie Radio reports.

Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that other provisions relating to the activities of the Polish army would be developed on the basis of this document. The Minister stressed that the National Security Strategy deals with threats to which Polish military should respond.

"This threat is, of course, widely known. This is Russia's aggressive policy. We oppose this policy by taking an active part in the North Atlantic Alliance. Soldiers of the Polish army are stationed on NATO's eastern flank, but not only in Poland. They are also in the allied countries, creating new units. These are, for example, the Territorial Defense Forces. Polish soldiers are confronting the cyber threat - we have created cyber-troops," said the Polish National Defense Minister.

The Polish National Security Strategy is a fundamental document. Detailed recommendations on the areas of security development will be made based on it. These documents will be classified.

The last Polish security strategy was developed in 2014.

