Poland threatens to completely close the border with Belarus Monday, November 22, 2021 10:00:45 AM

Poland is considering the possibility of serious sanctions against Belarus, including the closure of the border for cargo and trade transit, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a joint press conference with the Estonian Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas.

"We are considering imposing increasingly serious economic sanctions, including the closure of the Polish-Belarusian border," he said, stressing that everything will depend on the actions of the Belarusian authorities. "We want to give Lukashenko a chance to retreat and bring migrants back to their countries of origin," Morawiecki added, recalling that so far Poland has decided to close only one border crossing in Kuznica.

"But the migrants have not yet retreated," the Polish Prime Minister stressed, adding that the Polish side has a video recording that shows how the Belarusian soldiers instruct migrants on how to attack Polish security forces. "This means that the actions of the Belarusian security services can lead to escalation," Morawiecki said.

"We are ready to close other border crossings, close goods transit and trade opportunities in order to exert economic pressure," he said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.