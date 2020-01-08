Poland to legislatively prohibit Putin’s 'fictitious version of Polish history' Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:00:06 AM

A resolution against Russian propaganda could be put forward during the next session of Polish parliament, said Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, Deputy Marshal of Poland’s Seijm, in a tweet.

“The fight against lies about Poland and history must be consistent and intense in order to be effective. At the next session of the Sejm, I will present a draft resolution on Russian propaganda,” she wrote, adding that parliament needs a unified position in order to protect the country’s good name.

Kidawa-Błońska asked the Polish government and members of the opposition to familiarize themselves with the contents of the resolution and to accept it. “Let us show together that we do not consent to the rewriting of history,” the politician urged.

On January 3, it was reported that Polish President Andrzej Duda had decided not to travel to Israel for the World Holocaust Forum, due to a series of statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December concerning Poland’s role in World War II.

Duda later named a condition under which he would agree to participate in the forum. Namely, he will attend the event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp if he is given a chance to speak, just like the leaders of Germany and Russia.

“For me a necessary condition is that I, as the President of Poland, am able to speak and talk about the suffering of the Poles, the Polish Jews, Polish citizens, talk there about the losses we took as a result of World War II, the Holocaust, about historical truth, which recently is, unfortunately, being falsified,” said the Polish head of state.

