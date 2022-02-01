Poland to send weapons to Ukraine Tuesday, February 1, 2022 2:35:00 PM

Poland will provide Ukraine with Polish-made man-portable air-defense system Grom, drones and various ammunition, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ahead of his visit to Kyiv on February 1, reports Ukrinform.

"We are in solidarity with our neighbors as they are facing threats from Russia. But solidarity and the words are currently not enough. We need to turn them into action. That is why we are ready to deliver defensive weapons," he said.

Morawiecki clarified that Poland will be sending ammunition, air-defense systems Grom and various types of defensive UAVs.

Poland can also to send “over a few days” humanitarian help to Ukraine if it’s needed, Morawiecki said.

The US, UK, Czech Republic and Baltic States have already said they would send weapons, including air-defence Stinger systems, to Ukraine.

