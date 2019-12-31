Polish Foreign Ministry: We are prepared for a very long information war with Russia Tuesday, December 31, 2019 4:00:31 PM

Responding to a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Poland’s role in World War II, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said that Warsaw is prepared for a lengthy information war with Russia, reports tvn.24.

“We are ready for a very long information war with Russia,” he said.

Jablonski also said that Warsaw deliberately refrained from commenting on Putin’s statement initially, in order to observe how things would develop.

“You can respond very quickly, without further planning, without deeper contemplation. But you can think about what effect it will have. If we had responded immediately, it would have only strengthened Putin’s first statement. For this reason, we did not respond, so that Putin’s first statement would not resonate,” Jablonski explained.

On December 19, Putin said during a press conference that the Soviet Union did not occupy Poland in September 1939, but rather “sent its forces into a country that was fragmented, and the government was no longer in control of the situation”. Putin also expressed the view that Poland was actually an aggressor itself, when it captured part of Czechoslovakia in the autumn of 1938.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki later responded sharply to Putin’s statements, accusing him of trying to slander Poland.

