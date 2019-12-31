Polish Prime Minister: USSR was an ally of Nazi Germany Tuesday, December 31, 2019 1:00:26 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the Molotov—Ribbentrop Pact was initially a Union agreement between the USSR and Nazi Germany.

Morawiecki also accused the Russian authorities of supporting Stalinism.

"Russian citizens are the main victims of Stalin, one of the greatest criminals in world history, and therefore they deserve the truth. I believe that the Russians are a nation of free people, and they reject Stalinism, even if Putin's government is trying to justify it," wrote Polish Prime Minister in a statement published on his Twitter.

According to Morawiecki, Poland was the first country that "started a fight for the freedom of Europe."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that when the Soviet troops entered Poland, the Polish government had already fled from Warsaw. The Polish Foreign Ministry responded by saying that Moscow was referring to "propaganda messages from the time of Stalinist totalitarianism."

