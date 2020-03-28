President Zelensky appoints Ukrainian military commanders Saturday, March 28, 2020 10:00:39 AM

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has made appointments to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decrees have been published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Thus, Ruslan Khomchak was appointed to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be headed by Serhiy Korniychuk.

And Serhiy Nayev became the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky signed a decree appointing the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The document defines the order of appointment to the post of Chief of the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and also defines their duties between them.

