Pro-Iranian militants fire ballistic missile at Turkish troops in Syria Monday, March 2, 2020 12:02:40 PM

Pro-Iranian forces fighting alongside the Regime of Bashar al-Assad fired a ballistic missile at Turkish army positions in the northern province of Idlib, reported the Israeli news website Nziv, citing Syrian media.

According to preliminary data, it is a medium-range missile identical to that used by the Yemeni Houthis against Saudi troops. The projectile was reportedly shot down by a missile defense system deployed on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Earlier, the Turkish Air Force and ground forces carried out massive strikes against targets of pro-Iranian armed groups, killing dozens of militants as well as the Iranian military. In addition, the victims of Turkish attacks were terrorists from the Hezbollah group operating in Syrian territory.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.