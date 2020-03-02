Pro-Iranian militants fire ballistic missile at Turkish troops in Syria
Pro-Iranian forces fighting alongside the Regime of Bashar al-Assad fired a ballistic missile at Turkish army positions in the northern province of Idlib, reported the Israeli news website Nziv, citing Syrian media.
According to preliminary data, it is a medium-range missile identical to that used by the Yemeni Houthis against Saudi troops. The projectile was reportedly shot down by a missile defense system deployed on the Turkish-Syrian border.
Earlier, the Turkish Air Force and ground forces carried out massive strikes against targets of pro-Iranian armed groups, killing dozens of militants as well as the Iranian military. In addition, the victims of Turkish attacks were terrorists from the Hezbollah group operating in Syrian territory.