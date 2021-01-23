Protests sweep across Russia in support of Navalny Saturday, January 23, 2021 10:04:00 AM

Protests in support of Alexei Navalny and other political prisoners are taking place in Russia. Mass protests were sparked by the arrest of the oppositionist, who returned to Russia after his treatment in Germany.

Rallies in support of the detained opposition politician Alexei Navalny and other political prisoners began in Russian cities on Saturday, January 23.

According to the OVD-Info website, the number of people detained at rallies in Russia has reached 1,338. There are 395 detainees in Moscow and 182 in St. Petersburg. Protesters in Moscow throw firecrackers. According to the Interfax news agency, one of the security forces was injured. Protesters broke through a police cordon on Strastnoy Boulevard. Traffic is blocked.

The protesters wanted to turn to Strastnoy Boulevard to t reach the Kremlin, but Petrovka Street was blocked by police. Cars, which are in traffic on Tverskaya street, are honking, apparently, in support of the protesters.

The detained wife of the oppositionist Yulia Navalny was taken to the police department, Navalny Live YouTube channel reports.

A column of riot police is lined up near the Pure Ponds subway. According to Novaya Gazeta, the security forces blocked access to the detention center "Matrosskaya Silence" where the oppositionist Alexei Navalny is located.

Pickets and rallies are also held in dozens of cities in Europe and the world.

In Berlin, up to 1000 people took part in the march from the Chancellor's office to the Russian embassy. The protesters in Germany express their support to the protesters in Russia. Protesters chanted "Putin is a thief," "Russland ohne Putin" ("Russia - without Putin"), "Russia will be free" and "Freedom to Julia (Navalny’s wife)."

More than 500 people gathered for the rally in Prague to express support for protesters in Russia.

