Putin and Erdogan discuss Syria and Libya in a telephone conversation Monday, August 17, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed over the phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan situation in Syria and Libya, reported the Kremlin's press service.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation was mainly focused on the "issues around the Libyan crisis." The Presidents reiterated the need for real steps by the warring parties in Libya on a sustainable ceasefire, as well as the start of direct negotiations (in accordance with the decisions of the Berlin Conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2510).

The situation in Syria was also discussed. The focus here was on intensifying joint efforts by Russia and Turkey “in the fight against terrorism”. Putin and Erdogan agreed on further coordination of actions in order to implement the Russian-Turkish agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone, as part of additional protocol the Sochi 2018 Memorandum, which was adopted in Moscow on March 5.

Other pressing international issues, such as the Middle East settlement, were also discussed.

