Putin and Lukashenko agree to strengthen military cooperation Friday, April 23, 2021 12:00:01 PM

Russia and Belarus intend to expand cooperation in the defense field. "There are acute questions that need to be strengthened, including security, including defense in our union state," self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

According to Lukashenko, Moscow and Minsk will draw through their cooperation lines which no one should cross, and will adequately answer to those who do not understand that in this frenzied world it is necessary to be more calm and live amicably."

Earlier, Putin warned the West against crossing some "red lines." "Where these lines are, we will decide on a case-by-case basis," he said in an address to the Russian Federal Assembly on April 21.

Putin said that the governments of the two countries continue to work to improve the regulatory framework of the union state. "A lot of positive things have already been done," but there is also something "that we still have to agree on, agree on our positions," he said. For his part, Lukashenko promised to conclude further agreements with Russia.

At the end of last summer, Russia promised support to Lukashenko in case of the worsening of the crisis amid mass protests in Belarus. Putin and Lukashenko have repeatedly discussed strengthening the union state. At the same time, Lukashenko has always rejected fears that Russia could absorb Belarus.

