Putin and Lukashenko to sign decree on integration of Russia and Belarus Tuesday, August 31, 2021 10:00:00 AM

On September 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign a joint decree with Alexander Lukashenko on the integration of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

This is a package of "road maps" for integration, the last 28 documents outlining the integration of the two countries. The signing should take place during the meeting between Putin and Lukashenko in Moscow, Interfax quotes the Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Vladimir Semashko.

"The Union government will have a meeting where all these road maps and a joint map for deepening integration will be signed," Semashko said.

Russia's integration with Belarus has been discussed since 1999. The authorities of the countries do not publish draft "road maps".

In 2019, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Russia and Belarus will create a single parliament and government as part of the union state.

In September 2020, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko that progress had been achieved on the Union State.

