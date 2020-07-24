Putin and Zelensky to sign agreement on full ceasefire in Donbas Friday, July 24, 2020 11:00:00 AM

During his visit to the Donbas, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced that the agreement on a full ceasefire in the Donbas, which is expected to begin on July 27, will be signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the rest of the Normandy Four member states.

According to Zelensky, Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) reached an agreement on a full ceasefire in the Donbas, but, in his opinion, now the document requires signatures of the heads of the "Normandy Four" countries, one of which is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Putin is directly responsible for the continuation of the war in the Donbas.

The Ukrainian President stressed that after the agreement is signed by the leaders of the Normandy Four countries, it will have "a more significant status".

"I believe that all parties - Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia - will sign it. And from the 27th, I believe there may come a moment when there will be a permanent ceasefire," Zelensky said.

