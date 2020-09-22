Putin approves Lukashenko's plans to amend constitution Tuesday, September 22, 2020 10:00:00 AM

At a meeting in Sochi between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, Putin supported the proposed amendments to the Belarusian Constitution, said the Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by TASS.

"Of course, the events of recent weeks in Belarus could not but have an impact. In addition, we know the initiative of President Lukashenko to carry out constitutional reform, to start the relevant process, and this topic was also touched upon and this initiative was also supported by President Putin," he said.

On September 14, Putin agreed to provide additional loan to Belarus. Him and Lukashenko pledged to restore "brotherly" relations and threatened NATO.

Presidential elections in Belarus were held between August 4 and August 9. According to the Central Election Commision of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, received 80.1% of the vote, and 10.1% voted for his main opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

The results of the elections in Belarus were not recognized by the United States, Canada, Great Britain and the countries of the European Union, including Belarus’ geographical neighbors - Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The Belarusian opposition also did not recognize the results of the elections because of mass fraud at polling stations and formed the Coordinating Council for the Transfer of Power. Since August 10, after the announcement of preliminary results, protests began in the country. They have been severely suppressed by the country's security forces. Protesters are demanding new elections.

Earlier,at Lukashenko's request, Putin formed a reserve of law enforcement officers, which, according to the Russian president, will not be used until "extremist elements" start to set fire to cars, banks, and seize administrative buildings.

Lukashenko, for his part, noted that "no soldiers from Russia have yet crossed the border." However, he stressed that neither he nor Putin "will flinch neither his voice, nor his hand, nor the foot in order to tackle anyone who twitches on the western border of the Union State."

According to many political scientists, public figures of Russia and ordinary citizens, one small provocation will be sufficient for Putin to deploy the reserve forces to Belarus.

