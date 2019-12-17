Putin approves temporary travel ban for former Russian Federal Security Service employees Tuesday, December 17, 2019 10:00:56 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that bans former Federal Security Service (FSB) officers from leaving the country for up to five years. Such restriction can be established from the date of dismissal. The document is published on the official Internet website of legal information.

Earlier, the co-author of the bill, Chairman of the Committee on Security and Corruption Control Vasilii Piskarev, said that the amendments are the result of " frequent cases of openly hostile actions and provocations by several foreign countries against Russia and our citizens abroad."

A group of state Duma deputies from the United Russia party made the corresponding draft amendments in July. According to the legislation in force at the time, the right to travel abroad for FSB officers could be restricted only during their military service. After the dismissal, they may be disallowed to travel abroad if they had previously worked with important or classified information.

