Putin awards Kim Jong-un 'World War II victory' medal Tuesday, May 5, 2020 2:00:00 PM

Russian President and Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un a World War II Victory medal , Kommersant reports, citing the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang.

According to the Russian Embassy, the 37-year-old leader of the Workers' Party of Korea was awarded the Jubilee Medal "75 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945" for his great personal contribution to the perpetuation of the memory of soviet citizens who died and buried in the republic, as well as for his concern for the preservation of graves and memorials of Soviet soldiers in the DPRK.

The medal ceremony took place on May 5 at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in North Korea. Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora handed the medal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK Ri Son-gwon. The representatives of the two countries then spoke briefly.

“The spirit for the continuation of active efforts to consistently implement the agreements reached in April 2019 in Vladivostok by the leaders of the two countries aimed at further development and strengthening of multifaceted Russian-Korean cooperation was confirmed," the Russian embassy said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.